Judge Tosses Anthem's $14.8B Claim Against Express Scripts

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 1, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Express Scripts Inc. beat a claim for $14.8 billion in damages in a breach of contract lawsuit filed by Anthem Inc., after a federal judge in New York ruled that the insurer was seeking compensation outside the terms of the five-year contract at issue. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos granted most of Express Scripts' partial motion for summary judgment in an order Thursday, dismissing the two counts in Anthem's complaint seeking monetary damages and a declaratory judgment. The suit alleged that the pharmacy benefit manager, or PBM, breached its obligation to negotiate in good faith and agree to new pricing terms during...

