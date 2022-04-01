Goldman Asks Court To Rethink Certifying Gender Bias Class

By Parker Quinlan (April 1, 2022, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Investment bank Goldman Sachs has asked a New York federal judge to rethink what it considers a faulty basis for certifying a decade-old gender discrimination class action. Goldman Sachs argued in a memorandum on Thursday that because each female employee alleging pay discrimination has a slightly different version of how they were discriminated against, they should not be able to form a class, and said the plaintiffs did not properly plead their claims. "An equal-protection plaintiff who seeks damages must plead and prove a concrete harm from the challenged policy that can be redressed with a damages award," Goldman Sachs said...

