11th Circ. Won't Revive False Claims Suit Against HIG Capital

By Kelcey Caulder (April 1, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday affirmed the dismissal of a False Claims Act suit accusing private equity firm H.I.G. Capital LLC and H.I.G. Surgery Centers LLC of submitting false Medicare reimbursement claims, finding the suit is barred by an earlier case against an HIG subsidiary. In a 19-page opinion, the three-judge panel said Dawn Baker and Sheldon Cho's suit was related to FCA allegations in an earlier-filed lawsuit against H.I.G.-owned Surgery Partners' subsidiaries Logan Laboratories Inc. and Tampa Pain Relief Centers Inc. that the government settled in April 2020. It also found Baker and Cho initiated their lawsuit at a time...

