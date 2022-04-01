Aiteo Must Arbitrate Fight Over $2B Nigerian Oil Field Loan

By Caroline Simson (April 1, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A group of lenders pursuing a claim against Nigerian energy conglomerate Aiteo over money owed under a $2 billion loan did not waive their right to arbitration by appealing a Nigerian court ruling rather than seeking a stay of those proceedings, an English judge ruled on Friday. Nigel Teare, a retired High Court judge presiding over the case in the British court, concluded that there was no indication that the lenders had wanted to keep the dispute with Aiteo Eastern E&P Co. Ltd. in court, rather than in arbitration. He noted that they had cited the arbitration agreement in their appeal...

