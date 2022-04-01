'Columbo' Creators Can't Revive $70M Trial Win On Appeal

By Craig Clough (April 1, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court affirmed a lower court's ruling that wiped out a $70 million trial win by the creators of "Columbo" in a profits fight with Universal City Studios, agreeing with the trial judge that the jury was improperly allowed to interpret a key contract term. With much of the trial hinging on whether Universal could charge distribution fees for each episode of the long-running series, the three-judge panel for the California Court of Appeal for the Second District unanimously held Wednesday that the trial court was correct in finding that judicial error undermined the jury's verdict. The "Columbo"...

