Fiat Chrysler Can't Cut Certified Questions In Gearshift MDL

By Mike Curley (April 1, 2022, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has thrown out Fiat Chrysler's bid to cut three certified questions from a common issues trial in multidistrict litigation over allegations it sold vehicles with faulty gear shifts. In a 36-page order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson denied FCA US LLC's motion for partial summary judgment, saying its motion retreads arguments that the court has repeatedly rejected and ignores "volumes" of evidence in the record. According to the order, while the motion purports to seek summary judgment on three of the questions certified for the upcoming common issues trial, it only actually addresses one:...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS