DC Circ. Doubts Error In Toss Of $20M Aircraft Lease Row

By Nadia Dreid (April 1, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit didn't seem convinced Friday that a lower court erred when it washed its hands of a $20 million arbitration dispute between a Lithuanian aircraft leasing company and a Tajikistan state-affiliated airline for lack of jurisdiction. When U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta dismissed the suit — which seeks to enforce a Lithuanian arbitration award that UAB Skyroad Leasing won against Tajik Air — a year ago, he did so because he wasn't convinced that the airline had enough contact with the United States to sustain his jurisdiction to hear the case. UAB Skyroad took the matter to the...

