3 Firms To Seek Up To $4.4M For $20M Fidelity Suit Settlement

By Rose Krebs (April 4, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Three firms are set to seek $4.4 million for a proposed $20 million settlement of an investor suit in Delaware Chancery Court that accused Fidelity National Financial Inc. directors and others of forcing through a $1.8 billion acquisition of annuity and life insurance provider F&G. In a stipulated settlement filed Friday to Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick, plaintiff City of Miami General Employees' and Sanitation Employees' Retirement Trust is set to drop its suit in exchange for the defendants paying or having their insurers pay $20 million to Fidelity. The settlement still needs to be approved by the court at a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS