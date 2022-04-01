Insider Trader Stalked Witness At Synagogue, Feds Say

By Chris Villani (April 1, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A Florida man charged with nabbing $4 million in a Designer Shoe Warehouse insider trading scheme stalked a cooperating witness at a local synagogue, federal prosecutors told a Boston judge Friday in an effort to have the man's bail revoked. The government argued in a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler that Kris Bortnovsky followed David Schottenstein to the synagogue where he prays every morning and stared at him multiple times, in violation of a bail condition stating they should have no contact. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Kosto told the judge Bortnovsky and Schottenstein are longtime friends and invested millions...

