3rd Circ. Is Asked To Revive Suit Over Legal Fee Dispute

By James Boyle (April 4, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- An attorney's recorded phone calls with a former client who said he was unaware of a proposed settlement for legal fees by his new representation should have been considered as new evidence before a federal judge dismissed the lawyer's complaint of client poaching. Philadelphia attorney Bruce Chasan has asked the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody's August decision not to reopen his case. Judge Brody said Chasan's motion to vacate was untimely, filed more than a year after she dismissed the case he filed against John Pierce of Pierce Bainbridge PC. In a...

