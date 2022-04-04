Top 3 Groups Lobbying The FCC

By Christopher Cole (April 4, 2022, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Lobbyists brought a lot of perspectives to the Federal Communications Commission in March, talking with the agency about topics ranging from robocall reduction to high-speed internet deployment, regulatory fees and more. Last month, groups submitted 121 ex parte filings — disclosures that parties advocating at the commission must file to detail conversations and meetings with commissioners and staff — down from 130 the month before. Here's a look at the top groups that lobbied the FCC from March 1 through March 31 and a sampling of what they care about. USTelecom Broadband trade group USTelecom tied as one of the busiest...

