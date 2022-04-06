DOJ Sues Prolific FCA Whistleblower For 'Widespread Fraud'

By Jeff Overley (April 6, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A whistleblowing doctor and businessman who has been spearheading high-profile False Claims Act cases involving long-term care has simultaneously been pocketing tens of millions of dollars in an elaborate multiyear scheme, according to a new FCA suit from the U.S. Department of Justice. In a Friday announcement, DOJ officials in Illinois revealed the suit accusing Michigan-based General Medicine PC and its owner, Dr. Thomas M. Prose, of "a widespread health care fraud scheme involving the submission of thousands of false claims" to Medicare for unnecessary or nonexistent services. Left unsaid was that Prose has himself brought several FCA cases, including one on...

