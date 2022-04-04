Trade Groups Tell 5th Circ. Texas Social Media Law Fails

By Michelle Casady (April 4, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Two trade associations challenging a Texas law that prohibits social media companies from banning users based on their "viewpoint" have told the Fifth Circuit there's no need to disturb an injunction barring the law from taking effect because it's clearly unconstitutional. Net Choice LLC and the Computer & Communications Industry Association told the Fifth Circuit in a brief filed Friday that U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman got it right when he issued the preliminary injunction Dec. 1 halting implementation of H.B. 20. The groups said H.B. 20 is "a content-, viewpoint-, and speaker-based law that would eviscerate editorial discretion, impermissibly compel...

