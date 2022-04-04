Citgo Sale Feud Will Go Back To 3rd Circ.

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 4, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- In what looks like yet another return to the Third Circuit, the Republic of Venezuela and three intervenor entities appealed a Delaware judge's order to begin moving forward with the sale of shares of Citgo Petroleum Corp.'s parent company as part of a defunct Canadian miner's effort to enforce a $1.2 billion arbitral award against the country. In a joint notice of appeal filed Friday, Venezuela, Citgo, Petroleos de Venezuela SA and Garnishee PDV Holding Inc. said they would challenge U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark's March decision to not wait for an official signoff from the Biden administration to continue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS