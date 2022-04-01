3rd Circ. Preview: Oil Contract, Foreclosure Highlight April

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (April 1, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A Saudi Arabian oil exporter's son and a onetime owner of a foreclosed Pennsylvania home are among the litigants seeking relief from the Third Circuit during the Philadelphia-based court's April session. The oil heir's matter will have the court digging into whether he's entitled to his late father's stake in a refinery venture, as well as if a district court had jurisdiction to hear claims against the Saudi Arabian government and other foreign parties. In the suit over the foreclosure, the judges will ponder whether U.S. Home National Association had the right to enforce the mortgage at issue. Here are some...

