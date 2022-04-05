Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Electric Group: Nixing Pipeline Permit Could Slow Renewables

By Caleb Symons (April 4, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The energy industry is stepping up its defense of a federal Clean Water Act permit meant to help facilitate pipeline projects, with an electric utility association arguing in Montana federal court that the measure is critical to the country's clean-energy transition.

That stance, which the Edison Electric Institute offered in an amicus brief, came amid a flurry of filings Friday in which the industry groups — including several fossil fuel lobbyists — pushed back on environmentalists' claims that Nationwide Permit 12 is unlawful.

EEI, which represents all investor-owned electric utilities in the U.S., said in its brief that nationwide permits like NWP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!