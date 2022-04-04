Shell, Others To Pay Calif. $8.1M For WWII Pollution Cleanup

By Morgan Conley (April 4, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Shell Oil Co. and subsidiaries of Chevron Corp. and BP PLC agreed to repay California $8.1 million for the costs of cleaning up a site polluted by aviation fuel produced for World War II, court records show. The Golden State sought court approval Friday for a consent decree reached with Shell Oil, Chevron's Union Oil Co. and Texaco Inc., and BP subsidiary the Atlantic Richfield Co. The settlement partially resolves the state's Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act claims against the energy companies stemming from contamination associated with World War II aviation fuel, or avgas, that was produced on the...

