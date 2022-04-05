Sherwin-Williams Sued Over Wood Stain Fire At Winery

By Eli Flesch (April 4, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The insurer of a California winery is suing construction supplier Sherwin-Williams to recoup costs it paid the winery for a fire that broke out when a wood stain finish spontaneously combusted, causing millions in damage, according to court documents. A California winery insurer says wood stain manufactured by construction supplier Sherwin-Williams was defective and caused a fire that resulted in millions of dollars in damage. The insurer is trying to recoup costs it paid the winery for the fire in a suit against the construction supplier. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach) With the suit, Great American Alliance Insurance Co. is seeking to recover...

