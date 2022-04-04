Wells Fargo Strikes $32.5M Deal In ERISA Self-Dealing Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 4, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo & Co. agreed to pay $32.5 million to resolve a proposed class action from workers alleging it violated federal benefits law through mismanagement of their employee 401(k) plan, according to a proposed settlement filed in Minnesota federal court. The proposed settlement and order filed Friday comes after U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank denied a motion to dismiss from Wells Fargo in May. Judge Frank concluded workers had plausibly claimed that Wells Fargo breached its fiduciary duty under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it continued to offer expensive proprietary funds in the plan knowing there were better performing and...

