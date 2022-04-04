1st Circ. Critical Of Airline's Step-Size Defense In Injury Suit

By Brian Dowling (April 4, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A British Airways PLC lawyer told the First Circuit on Monday it can't be held liable after a passenger tripped off a 13-inch-high last step while deplaning because the mobile staircase operated as expected, a defense one judge compared to a hypothetical "Haphazard Airlines" whose standard evacuation involves a 20-foot drop. The hypothetical came during First Circuit Judge Bruce Selya's prodding of counsel for British Airways PLC, which was sued after a woman broke her legs while deplaning from a flight from Boston to Heathrow Airport in London. The woman, Massachusetts resident Jennifer Moore, sued the airline under the Montreal Convention, an international...

