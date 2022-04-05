Shopify Sued By Crypto Holders Over 2020 Data Breach

By Jeff Montgomery (April 4, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency users in four states have sued e-commerce venture Shopify Inc. and outsourcing company TaskUs Inc. in Delaware federal court, saying in a class suit that a 2020 security breach exposed users of the company's Ledger "hardware wallets" to hacking and crypto theft. According to the putative class suit, Shopify customers in Arizona, Kentucky, North Carolina and Florida accused the business of failure to promptly report that an employee of Shopify vendor TaskUs had worked with a hacker to obtain personally identifiable information on 272,000 customers who bought Ledger SAS hardware wallets through Shopify. Ledgers look like portable USB drives but...

