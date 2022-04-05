Veris Residential Hires GC To Lead Rebranding Transition

By Nick Muscavage (April 5, 2022, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Veris Residential Inc., formerly known as Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, recently named Taryn Fielder as its new general counsel, who will be joining the company from Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. Taryn Fielder, who was the former general counsel at WashREIT, will be succeeding Gary Wagner as general counsel of Veris effective April 18, the company announced on March 31. On the same day, Veris also announced that Jeff Turkanis, the former head of U.S. residential at Oxford Properties Group, has taken over as chief investment officer, succeeding Ricardo Cardoso. The Jersey City, New Jersey-based Veris said the two executive appointments were...

