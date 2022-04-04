'Varsity Blues' Test Taker Deserves 4 Months, Feds Say

By Max Jaeger (April 4, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The test-taking whiz convicted in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal said Sunday that prosecutors seeking a four-month prison sentence got their math wrong, while the government argued the term strikes a balance between deterrence and parity among co-defendants. At the heart of the issue is whether cheating by defendant Mark Riddell of Florida caused a financial loss. Prosecutors contend that amount was between $550,000 and $1.5 million — warranting a significant enhancement to his non-binding federal sentencing guidelines range — but the Department of Probation's pre-sentencing report doesn't contemplate any such losses. "Mark has no objections to the guidelines as...

