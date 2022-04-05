Ex-Mass. Mayor Must Take Prison Delay Fight To 1st Circ.

By Ivan Moreno (April 4, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A former Massachusetts mayor convicted of fraud, corruption and tax charges can't delay his six-year sentence pending his First Circuit appeal, a federal judge ruled Monday, ordering the ex-politician to report to prison later this month unless the upper court extends his bail. U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock said in his order that former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia "should not be afforded" a bail extension and needs to take his fight to the First Circuit. Correia was initially expected to report to prison on Dec. 3 but has won postponements since, including to help his family's restaurant during the holidays....

