Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Mass. Mayor Must Take Prison Delay Fight To 1st Circ.

By Ivan Moreno (April 4, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A former Massachusetts mayor convicted of fraud, corruption and tax charges can't delay his six-year sentence pending his First Circuit appeal, a federal judge ruled Monday, ordering the ex-politician to report to prison later this month unless the upper court extends his bail.

U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock said in his order that former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia "should not be afforded" a bail extension and needs to take his fight to the First Circuit. Correia was initially expected to report to prison on Dec. 3 but has won postponements since, including to help his family's restaurant during the holidays....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!