Immigration Judges' Free Speech Claims Booted By 4th Circ.

By Grace Dixon (April 4, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit ruled Monday that a union of immigration judges must follow an administrative procedure when challenging a U.S. Department of Justice policy barring them from speaking publicly on immigration because the union hasn't officially been decertified yet. The National Association of Immigration Judges had urged the three-judge panel to revive their suit objecting to a policy that narrowed their ability to speak on matters related to immigration and the Executive Office of Immigration Review, arguing that their collective bargaining status had no bearing on the dispute. But the panel ruled on Monday that the union must still follow the Federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS