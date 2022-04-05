Illinois Man Convicted Of Operating $20M Retail Theft Ring

By Ivan Moreno (April 4, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas jury has convicted an Illinois man on federal conspiracy charges for allegedly operating a retail theft ring that stole more than $20 million worth of products and generated more than $11 million in profits from selling the merchandise online. Jurors on Thursday convicted 48-year-old Artur Gilowski of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property and conspiracy to commit mail fraud after a four-day trial. Prosecutors said during trial and in charging documents that Gilowski had several co-conspirators who used "booster skirts" with pouches to hide stolen merchandise that they shipped to storage lockers Gilowski controlled in the Chicago...

