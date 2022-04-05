Illinois Auto Group To Pay $10M Over Discriminatory Fees

By Celeste Bott (April 4, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT) -- An automotive group with dealerships in Illinois and seven other states has agreed to pay $10 million to resolve allegations that those dealerships discriminated against Black customers buying cars and illegally tacked on fees for unwanted "add-on" products to drive up profits at the expense of customers. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and the Federal Trade Commission filed a motion to approve the settlement along with a complaint in Illinois federal court on Friday accusing North American Automotive Services Inc., or the Edward Napleton Automotive Group, of routinely sneaking in additional charges for things such as service contracts or paint protection...

