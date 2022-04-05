Calif. Board Diversity Law Was Axed, But Momentum Persists

By Al Barbarino (April 4, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- In a setback to government efforts to diversify boardrooms, a California state judge last week struck down a law mandating that company boards include "underrepresented" individuals. But experts say it's unlikely to stifle the broader movement that is steamrolling ahead under the demands of shareholders. In a decision Friday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Terry Green sided with conservative advocacy group Judicial Watch and its lawsuit against the state, finding that the 2020 California law mandating diversity in boardrooms violates the state's constitution. "The fact that the constitution and laws permit an action does not mean that the government is...

