Diplomatic Immunity Invoked In Venezuelan Bribery Case

By Carolina Bolado (April 6, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Colombian businessman accused of laundering $350 million from a Venezuela-based bribery scheme through the U.S. told the Eleventh Circuit Wednesday that he was serving as a diplomat for Venezuela when he was arrested and is therefore immune from prosecution. In oral arguments before a three-judge panel in Miami, attorney David Rivkin said the lower court refused to consider his client Alex Nain Saab Morán's entitlement to immunity because he was serving as a special envoy for Venezuela in Iran. He called the government's claims that Saab is not a real diplomat an "utterly dangerous argument" for the stability of the...

