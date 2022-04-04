Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3 Credit Unions Sue Over NY Debt Judgment Rate Cut Law

By Jon Hill (April 4, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Three federal credit unions are suing to block a soon-to-be-effective New York state law that slashes the statutory interest rate on judgments in consumer debt cases from 9% to 2%, a measure seeking to ease pandemic-related financial burdens on borrowers, but is being challenged as unconstitutional.

The credit unions, which are based in western New York, laid out their challenge in a class action complaint filed Monday in Manhattan federal court, asking the court to invalidate the state judgment rate reduction law, S.5724A, as a violation of constitutional due process and property rights.

The trio is also asking for a preliminary...

