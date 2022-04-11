Ballard Spahr Welcomes Back Consumer Finance Pro In LA

By James Mills (April 11, 2022, 9:28 AM EDT) -- Ballard Spahr LLP continued the expansion of its consumer financial services group by bringing back an attorney who left a year ago, this time making him a partner in the firm's Los Angeles office. Michael R. Guerrero, who spent a year at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, returned to Ballard Spahr in its consumer finance services practice, the firm announced last week. He advises companies about consumer protection and consumer financial services issues, including point-of-sale financing, personal property financing and leasing, rent-to-own products, and installment loans. He also assists clients with compliance issues related to telemarketing, retail installment sales, lending, and payments...

