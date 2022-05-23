Iancu Knocks Biden Admin.'s SEP Injunction Policy

By Britain Eakin (May 23, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu on Monday added to a chorus of criticism and heated reactions to a Biden administration draft policy statement that would limit injunctions in cases involving standard-essential patents, calling it part of a "systematic attack" on the U.S. patent system. The draft policy statement would essentially reverse the Trump administration's 2019 position that injunctions should be available to owners of standard-essential patents that are infringed, a proposition Iancu called "troubling." The goal of the policy is to make it harder for innovators to profit from their inventions and make it easier for implementers to...

