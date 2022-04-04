Lab Execs, Texas Hospital Staff Hit With DOJ Kickback Suit

By Rachel Scharf (April 4, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Former executives for laboratory companies True Health Diagnostics LLC and Boston Heart Diagnostics Corp. paid millions of dollars worth of kickbacks to conduct lucrative tests at a rural Texas hospital, the U.S. Department of Justice alleged in a False Claims Act lawsuit unsealed Monday. The federal government intervened in a 2016 whistleblower action over an alleged plot by 18 former employees of True Health, Boston Heart and other businesses to bribe doctors into referring patients covered by Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare. According to the sprawling 154-page complaint, the laboratory companies partnered with Rockdale, Texas, hospital Little River Healthcare to capitalize on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS