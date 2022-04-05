'Tiger King' Zoo Hit With Sanctions In Carole Baskin Feud

By Tiffany Hu (April 5, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A private zoo formerly owned by "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic has been sanctioned by an Oklahoma federal judge for failing to pay more than $50,000 to an attorney appointed on behalf of Big Cat Rescue Corp., an animal sanctuary run by rival Carole Baskin, to collect the zoo's revenues. In an order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Scott L. Palk said that the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park must pay interest on top of the $50,611.87 owed to Kenneth Klingenberg, who was appointed in March 2016 as receiver of the financial operations of GWEAP, the Garold Wayne Interactive Zoological Foundation...

