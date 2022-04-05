Netflix, Hulu Want Reno Streaming Fee Suit To Stay Dead

By Nadia Dreid (April 5, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Netflix and Hulu are fighting to keep the Ninth Circuit from breathing new life into a suit accusing them of flouting Nevada state law by refusing to pay franchise fees that the streaming giants argue don't apply to them because they aren't traditional video service providers. It's an argument that Netflix and Hulu have used in the lower court and in courts across the country where localities have brought similar suits seeking to force them into paying state franchise fees. And the streaming platforms repeated it Monday for the Ninth Circuit, saying the franchise fee law doesn't apply to them because...

