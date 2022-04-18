Justices Won't Review Wipeout Of Spire Pipeline Permit

By Keith Goldberg (April 18, 2022, 9:53 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a D.C. Circuit decision vacating the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of a now-completed $286 million, 65-mile natural gas pipeline that serves the St. Louis area. Spire Inc. said in its December petition for review that the D.C. Circuit wrongly vacated the construction certificate granted to Spire STL by FERC. The Environmental Defense Fund, which successfully convinced the appeals court to invalidate the certificate after it determined FERC unlawfully rubber-stamped the $286 million project, urged the justices to keep the ruling in place. The petition focused on the D.C. Circuit electing to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS