Why Tweets May Not Validate Securities Class Action Liability

By Nessim Mezrahi (April 6, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Twitter, as it has been utilized more recently by some directors and officers of U.S.-listed companies, may not serve as a trusted corporate disclosure mechanism. The information disseminated via the social media platform's tweets are ill-suited to validate potential class action liability from alleged violations of the federal securities laws under Section 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder. First, recent and well-publicized events involving Twitter prove that the social media platform may not serve as a valid disclosure tool used to disseminate public company communications that may be relied upon by:...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS