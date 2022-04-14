Latham Adds Ex-White House Atty As White Collar Partner

By Ryan Harroff (April 14, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has brought on a former assistant U.S. attorney and White House associate counsel who was most recently at Paul Weiss as a partner for its white collar defense and investigations practice. Christopher D. Frey is joining the firm in New York with plans to move to California's Bay Area after more than two years as the head of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison's Tokyo office. Frey recently told Law360 that his work representing "blue chip" Japanese companies and financial institutions will not end when he gets to California but that he also looks forward to working...

