5th Circ. Won't Let Insurer Escape Fatal Truck Accident Suit

By Ganesh Setty (April 5, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Penn-America Insurance Co. must defend a Texas trucking company in a suit accusing it of failing to maintain a level parking and loading facility after the tractor portion of a man's tractor trailer rolled back and fatally crushed him, the Fifth Circuit ruled, reversing a lower court. A three-judge panel said Monday that a parking exception within an auto exclusion permits coverage for at least one underlying claim against Tarango Trucking LLC, contrary to the findings of a magistrate judge's report. The panel said that it was premature to rule on Penn-America's indemnification obligations to Tarango at this point in the underlying...

