Hermes Fights To Keep 'MetaBirkin' NFT Suit In Play

By Elise Hansen (April 5, 2022, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles designer's nonfungible token series called "MetaBirkins" is not merely a metaverse experiment, but rather a trademark infringement of the Hermes Birkin bag, the luxury brand told a New York federal court. Hermes International and Hermes of Paris Inc. urged the court on Monday to keep their trademark infringement suit against designer and artist Mason Rothschild in play. The iconic fashion company called Rothschild's motion to dismiss the case "a diversion" and slammed Rothschild as "an opportunistic infringer." The Hermes brand says the total volume in sales for the allegedly counterfeit "MetaBirkins" has already surpassed $1.1 million. (Source: Court...

