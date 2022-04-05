NJ Judge Skeptical Customer Didn't Get Arbitration Clause

By Bill Wichert (April 5, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge suggested Tuesday that the customer behind a proposed class action against a car dealership may have a tough time avoiding an arbitration provision in a service contract, questioning her position that she signed the first page of the document but did not receive the rest of it. Superior Court Judge Bruno Mongiardo cast doubt on that argument during a hearing on plaintiff Naeemah Sharon Polhill's bid to strike the arbitration clause and Car Trade LLC's cross-motion to dismiss the consumer fraud complaint based on the provision. The dealer has said it provided Polhill with a complete...

