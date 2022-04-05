3rd Circ. Orders Arbitration In Contractor's Teamsters Row

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 5, 2022, 2:49 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion Tuesday that a trucking contractor must arbitrate its dispute with New Jersey Teamsters over a pension fund withdrawal penalty, reasoning that it meets the definition of an employer under an ERISA amendment. Third Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote in the court's opinion that J. Supor & Son Trucking is an employer that agreed to hire union drivers and agreed to pay into the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 560 pension fund, regardless of whether it hired the drivers directly. "Under a federal law, the parties must arbitrate if the contractor is an 'employer.'...

