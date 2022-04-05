NY Real Estate Board Can't Duck Compass Antitrust Suit

By Bryan Koenig (April 5, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Compass Inc. can move forward with its lawsuit accusing New York's real estate board of violating antitrust laws with rules limiting agents from taking clients with them when they move brokerages, after a federal judge said the rules have been sufficiently alleged to harm competition. Second Circuit Judge Alison J. Nathan, sitting by designation in the Southern District of New York, granted the Real Estate Board of New York's dismissal motion only against Compass' claim of tortious interference with its business prospects while leaving intact the much more serious claim under Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act and an intertwined...

