11th Circ. Says Settlement Can Be Basis For Bad-Faith Claim

By Ganesh Setty (April 5, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A consent judgment memorializing a private settlement agreement qualifies as an "excess judgment" that a policyholder can cite under Florida law to bring a bad-faith claim against their insurer, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Tuesday, overturning its unpublished ruling that held the opposite. A unanimous three-judge panel said the Eleventh Circuit got it wrong in its 2019 unpublished ruling in Cawthorn v. Auto-Owners Insurance Co., which held that only a judgment following a trial and verdict could qualify as an "excess judgment" for bad-faith purposes under Florida law. Tuesday's reversal of a lower court that cited the Cawthorn decision allows Erika McNamara...

