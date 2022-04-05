Chicken Execs Again Seek Acquittal After Second Mistrial

By Hailey Konnath (April 5, 2022, 9:41 PM EDT) -- In the wake of a second mistrial in their case, a trio of chicken industry executives once again asked a Colorado federal court to free them from litigation accusing them of price-fixing, arguing that the government's case lacks evidence and isn't likely to convince a future jury to convict them. The renewed acquittal motions, filed Monday, come less than a week after U.S. District Judge Philip A. Brimmer declared a mistrial in their case for the second time. Claxton Poultry President Mikell Fries and former Pilgrim's Pride CEOs Jayson Penn and William Lovette are once again arguing that the juries didn't hear...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS