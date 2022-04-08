Orrick Adds Energy And Infrastructure Duo From Baker Botts

By Madison Arnold (April 8, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has lured in two new partners from Baker Botts LLP for its energy and infrastructure group in San Francisco and New York. The firm announced on Tuesday it has added Jeff Kayes and Adam Griffin, who bring experience in energy and renewables project financing and tax equity transactions. Kayes told Law360 Pulse that the duo identified a few firms they were willing to talk with about job opportunities and that included Orrick. "We both got a call from somebody recruiting for Orrick on the same day, and we both said to each other, 'That's on the...

