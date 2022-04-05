High-Flying Bid For Textron Was A $14B Sham, Feds Charge

By Pete Brush (April 5, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Manhattan on Tuesday filed an indictment charging a dual citizen of the Netherlands and the United States with plotting a fraudulent $14 billion offer to take over Rhode Island-based defense and aviation company Textron Inc. In a criminal case pending before U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office alleged that 53-year-old Melville ten Cate, who resides in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, tried to take over the maker of Cessna private aircraft and military helicopters, among other products, via a London-incorporated concern called Xcalibur Aerospace Ltd. In reality, ten Cate, who is charged with securities...

