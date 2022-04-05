1st Circ. Sees Slippery Slope In Ken's Foods' Coverage Loss

By Brian Dowling (April 5, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- An insurer's refusal to reimburse a salad-dressing business for steps it took to avoid an even costlier shutdown could create a perverse incentive for policyholders, a First Circuit judge mused as the appeals court weighed the case Tuesday. Faced with a malfunctioning wastewater system, Ken's Foods Inc. spent $2.2 million to keep its Georgia plant open after a 2018 wastewater spill. Shutting down the plant would have cost Ken's an estimated $60 million, quickly swallowing its $10 million in business interruption coverage through Steadfast many times over. Steadfast paid Ken's for cleanup costs but refuses to reimburse it for what it paid...

