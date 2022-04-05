7th Circ. Won't Revive False Claims Act Suit Against Safeway

By Adam Lidgett (April 5, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A split Seventh Circuit panel on Tuesday refused to revive an Illinois pharmacist's False Claims Act suit against Safeway, agreeing with a lower court's finding that the supermarket chain's drug pricing practices passed muster. The majority of a split Seventh Circuit panel affirmed a lower court's summary judgment award to Safeway in a suit from Thomas Proctor, who worked at the chain, alleging that Safeway knew it was overbilling the government in prescription drug programs to make more money than it was entitled to. The lower court said that Safeway pricing practices were "objectively reasonable" and that it didn't have any reliable guidance...

