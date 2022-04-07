Duane Morris Lands Tax Partner From Morgan Lewis

By David Hansen (April 7, 2022, 1:31 PM EDT) -- Duane Morris LLP acquired a tax partner from Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP for its corporate practice group in Chicago, the firm announced. Adam P. Beckerink comes to Duane Morris as a partner, the firm said Tuesday in a statement. He advises domestic and multinational clients on all aspects of state tax issues including income, franchise, sales and use tax and unclaimed property disputes, the firm said. Beckerink has advised clients on a wide range of issues, including state False Claims Act tax defense, state tax refund class action defense, individual residency, telecommunications excise tax and sales and income tax, the...

